Harrison Ford, Mike Bloomberg Praise Joe Biden’s ‘Empathy’ in Zoom Chat

Harrison Ford and former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg laud the qualifications of Joe Biden in a new Zoom-recorded video chat.

“He’s respected on both sides of the aisle,” says Bloomberg, who ended his 2020 bid in March before endorsing Biden, in the clip. “He has character and decency — and empathy. The current president is making terrible decisions that will be with us for a very long time. So I don’t think there’s ever been an election as important as this one.”

The actor and politician praise the former vice president for his ability to unite the country — and lead its citizens through an ongoing environmental crisis. “I think we both agree we need a partner in Washington to really get this done,” Bloomberg says. “And that’s why maybe we both support Joe Biden. … We’ve both got to work together to get Joe Biden elected and to keep the public’s focus on fighting climate change or neither of us are going to have a future.”

Ford adds that we’re living in a “weird time,” emphasizing that humans “need nature to survive.”

“The services of nature, what nature provides for humanity, is something we can’t really do for ourselves,” he says. “We gotta partner with nature; we gotta protect nature. We gotta get back to restoring the natural world. We don’t need to join the extinction cycle, like the tiger, that we’re facing right now. We can avoid that extinction cycle for humanity.”

Bloomberg playfully described his “Zoom Sesh” with Ford in the YouTube caption. “I know people often times confuse me for Harrison Ford…we look a lot alike,” he wrote. “In all seriousness, what we have in common is that we agree when it comes to protecting our environment we need to have a partner in the White House. And the only candidate for that job is Joe Biden.”