Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford was forced to temporarily step back from filming Indiana Jones 5 after suffering a shoulder injury, Variety reports.

While Ford will be out for an unknown period of time, director James Mangold will reportedly continue to film without him. In a statement, a spokesperson for Disney said, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

This is notably not the first time the 78-year-old Ford has been injured while filming a big budget action film. Back in 2014, while making Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ford broke his leg and suffered other injuries in an incident that involved a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon set. Per a court case that ended with a British production company, owned by Disney, getting hit with a $2 million fine, the door essentially acted like a “blunt guillotine” as Ford passed underneath it, nearly missing his face and pinning him to the ground.

Ford, who’s always loved doing his own stunts, was taking knocks long before he was a septuagenarian, too. While making Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he seriously injured his back, and during filming for The Fugitive he tore several ligaments in his leg. Ford has courted danger outside of film sets as well, notably crash-landing a vintage plane on a golf course in California in 2015.