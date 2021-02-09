Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé Star in Trailer for Killer Rom-Com ‘Happily’

Paramount has released the trailer for Happily, a new romantic-comedy-thriller starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé. The film premieres in theaters, on digital streaming, and on demand on March 19th.

In the film, McHale and Bishé portray a happily married couple with an abnormally active sex life, causing resentment and jealousy amongst their friends. When a mysterious man “from the city” shows up at their house, offering to turn them “back to normal” with a pair of syringes, the two of them do what any sensible, horny couple would do: Murder him. With blood on their hands, they take the first opportunity to skip town by accepting an invitation to a friend’s “couples’ retreat” at an idyllic remote house. But hidden among the modern architecture and the faces of their strange fellow guests, things are not as happy as they seem.

Happily is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, and also stars Stephen Root, Paul Scheer, Breckin Meyer, Natalie Zea, and Natalie Morales. The film is produced by Jack Black, Spencer Berman, Ross Kohn, and Nancy Leopardi for Saban Films, and was originally scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival before the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.