Watch the Trailer for ‘Hamilton,’ Coming to Disney+ Just in Time for the 4th of July

The 4th of July might be a decidedly indoor affair this year in light of the pandemic — luckily, Disney+ will be premiering Broadway musical Hamilton on its platform beginning July 3. The official trailer is out now.

Director Thomas Kail filmed three performances of the musical with the original cast and edited them together into the movie. “I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,” star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement. “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Broadway has been shuttered since mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, with the shutdown projected to extend at least through Labor Day, September 7th. “As we’ve been put in phase four of the governor’s plan, we felt that September 6th was a reasonable distance of time for refunds and exchanges, while we fully understand that we may not be back at that time,” said Broadway League President, Charlotte St. Martin. “Broadway will be back when the governor tells us it’s safe to be back — we’re working closely with his office and with experts to know when that will be.”