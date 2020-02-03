 Filmed 'Hamilton' Musical Is Set for Theatrical Release in 2021 - Rolling Stone
Filmed ‘Hamilton’ Musical Is Set for Theatrical Release in 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda, original Broadway cast will be featured in film

hamilton film

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that a filmed version of his award-winning Broadway musical 'Hamilton' will be arriving in theaters in 2021.

Joan Marcus*

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday that a filmed version of his award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton will be arriving in theaters in 2021.

Released by Disney, the movie will be filmed onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theater and feature Miranda and the rest of the original Broadway cast. The official release date is October 15th, 2021.

Since debuting at New York’s Public Theater in February 2015 and on Broadway the following August, Hamilton has garnered considerable praise and become one of the biggest commercial successes on Broadway since Rent. The musical received a record-setting 16 nominations at the Tony Awards and won in 11 categories, including Best Musical. It also scooped up the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Miranda — who penned the book and the lyrics to the production as well as starred in it — has since lent his voice and songwriting chops to film and television, including Disney’s Moana and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He most recently voiced the character of Crackerjack in the series finale to the Netflix show BoJack Horseman. The film adaptation of his first musical, In the Heights, will be released this June.

