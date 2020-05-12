Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Debut on Disney+ in July

The filmed performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical Hamilton is getting a much earlier release date than initially planned. Hamilton will be premiering on Disney+ on July 3rd, just in time for Independence Day and nearly 15 months earlier than its original theatrical date of October 15th, 2021.

Thomas Kail, the show’s director, filmed three performances of the musical with the original cast, which will be edited together for the movie.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,” Miranda said in a statement. “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Disney paid $75 million for the streaming rights to Hamilton, and a big-screen adaptation of the musical by the company is reportedly in the works. Due to Broadway’s shuttering in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — not to mention high ticket prices for the musical itself — the Disney+ film may be the best way for audiences to view Hamilton for the time being.