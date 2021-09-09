‘Halloween Kills’ Will Invade Homes and Theaters on the Same Day

Fans of the Halloween franchise will be able to watch the latest installment in the terrifying comfort of their own homes as Universal has announced that Halloween Kills will stream exclusively on Peacock the same day as its October 22nd theatrical release.

The sequel to the 2018 “direct sequel” was originally scheduled for release in October 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the release until October 2021. However, even though the 2018 slasher flick was the highest-grossing film in the genre’s history with $255 million worldwide, Universal opted to give Halloween Kills a simultaneously streaming release for Peacock premium subscribers, Variety reports. (Peacock previously offered The Boss Baby: Family Business on the same day it was released to theaters this summer.)

Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills — directed by David Gordon Green, co-written by Danny McBride, and starring Jamie Lee Curtis — picks up in the minutes following the end of the 2018 film, which ignored all of the franchise’s previous sequels and reboots and served as a “direct sequel” to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic; Carpenter similarly returns to the franchise, once again as composer.

Halloween Kills premiered Wednesday at the Venice International Film Festival, where Curtis was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.