Watch Halle Berry Embody MMA Star in ‘Bruised’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming film Bruised, directed by and starring Halle Berry. The film, in select theaters on November 17th and streaming on November 24th, marks the actress’ directorial debut.

Berry stars as fierce MMA fighter Jackie Justice, “a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.”

The film’s official synopsis notes, “Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.”

The film also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Bruised initially premiered as part of the Toronto Film Festival in 2020. In an interview during the festival, Berry told Variety she was grateful to see more opportunities for female directors. “I definitely feel like there’s a turning point,” Berry said. “I’m more encouraged that as women, we are feeling confident enough to tell our stories. And there is a place for us to tell our stories. For so long, our experiences have been told narratively through the guise of men.”