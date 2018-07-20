‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Producers Boot Director James Gunn

James Gunn won’t helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after producers fired the director following the resurfacing of controversial tweets.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement Friday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Earlier this week, conservative personalities on social media dug up since-deleted tweets by Gunn – a vocal critic of Donald Trump – that joked about pedophilia, transgender people and more. The tweets were dated between 2009 to 2012, years before Gunn took the reins of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” Gunn wrote in a series of tweets Thursday.

“It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.”

Gunn continued, “For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.”