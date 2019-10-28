‘The Grudge’ Will Never Die: Watch New Trailer for Latest Remake

The Grudge is back — again, with a new version of the 2002 horror movie, Ju-On (The Grudge), set to arrive early next year.

The 2002 film, directed by Takashi Shimizu, took place in Japan, as does the 2004 remake, which was also directed by Shimizu and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar. The new version, however, will be set in rural America, but will still center around a haunted house that infects anyone who enters it with the rage of a spirit who met a horrifying end in the dwelling.

Along with the 2002 and 2004 films, a third Grudge installment was released in 2009, while a series of short films, Tales From the Grudge, arrived in 2006. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, filmmaker Nicolas Pesce, who directed the latest installment, talked about the perennial viability of the franchise, saying, “The beauty of The Grudge franchise, both the American and Japanese iterations, is it’s an anthology series. Every movie is a different story of different characters having different interactions with this curse. In today’s age where we’re remaking everything, I thought it would be fun to dive into The Grudge universe where we don’t have to remake anything, but rather a new chapter in this canon.”

The new remake was produced by Sam Raimi of Evil Dead fame, who also produced the second iteration. Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver star in the film, which premieres on January 3, 2020.