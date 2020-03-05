‘Greyhound’: Tom Hanks’ Fleet Dodges Torpedoes in Trailer for World War II Epic

Tom Hanks is a World War II captain leading a fleet of destroyers against unseen German U-boats in the first trailer for Greyhound, a war epic with a screenplay penned by the Oscar-winning actor.

“In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats,” the film’s synopsis states. The film, based on author C.M. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd and inspired by true events, opens June 12th.

The trailer combines harrowing and frigid footage of the Battle of the Atlantic with brightly lit scenes from Hanks’ character’s civilian life, including interactions with Elisabeth Shue, who plays his wife in the film. Greyhound also stars Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rob Morgan and more.

Greyhound marks Hanks’ third time writing a feature film, following 1996’s That Thing You Do! and 2011’s Larry Crowne; unlike those two films, which Hanks also directed, Greyhound was helmed by Get Low filmmaker Aaron Schneider.