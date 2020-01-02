 Watch Chilling New Trailer for Fairytale Reboot 'Gretel and Hansel' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Maybe Trump Should Stop Using Twitter to Threaten Nations With Nuclear Programs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

New ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Trailer Offers a Terrifying Update on a Fairytale Classic

Two lost kids, one mean witch and a whole lot of creepy stuff

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The classic fairytale of Hansel and Gretel gets updated into a twisted and gruesome horror film in the new trailer for Gretel & Hansel, set to open in theaters January 31st.

Directed by Oz Perkins, the film stars Sophia Lillis as older sister Gretel and Sam Leakey as her 8-year-old brother, Hansel. It finds the siblings cast out from their home and struggling to survive when they stumble upon a small house in the forest, from which emanates an intoxicating smell of sweet food. Of course, the house belongs to a witch named Holda (played by Alice Krige), who takes the children in and gets right down to doing some terrifying, witchy things.

The trailer offers little in the way of specific plot points, beyond the classic core of the fairytale, although it’s packed with plenty of eerie moments: There’s a tree filled with children’s boots, secret passages in the house, Gretel slowly peeling a bloody sheet off corpses and a man preparing to swallow a burning metal rod. For good measure, the clip closes with Holda pulling what looks to be a long strand of hair from her mouth.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.