New ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Trailer Offers a Terrifying Update on a Fairytale Classic

The classic fairytale of Hansel and Gretel gets updated into a twisted and gruesome horror film in the new trailer for Gretel & Hansel, set to open in theaters January 31st.

Directed by Oz Perkins, the film stars Sophia Lillis as older sister Gretel and Sam Leakey as her 8-year-old brother, Hansel. It finds the siblings cast out from their home and struggling to survive when they stumble upon a small house in the forest, from which emanates an intoxicating smell of sweet food. Of course, the house belongs to a witch named Holda (played by Alice Krige), who takes the children in and gets right down to doing some terrifying, witchy things.

The trailer offers little in the way of specific plot points, beyond the classic core of the fairytale, although it’s packed with plenty of eerie moments: There’s a tree filled with children’s boots, secret passages in the house, Gretel slowly peeling a bloody sheet off corpses and a man preparing to swallow a burning metal rod. For good measure, the clip closes with Holda pulling what looks to be a long strand of hair from her mouth.