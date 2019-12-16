Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

A documentary on young climate activist Greta Thunberg will be arriving on Hulu next year. The film, working title Greta, will follow Thunberg’s life during the international school climate strike that she helped organize and promote in August 2018.

“The team behind Greta has been following the young activist from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests, documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis,” reads a statement from Hulu. Along the way, Thunberg faces opposition from some of the world’s most powerful climate change deniers, including President Donald Trump himself.

The documentary is directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig through B-Reel Films.

Thunberg was recently named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for her work in climate activism. The 16-year-old activist’s cover story drew criticism from President Trump, who tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” In response, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

