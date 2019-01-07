×
Golden Globes 2019: Read Regina King’s Speech on Improving Hollywood Gender Gap

“I just challenge anyone out there [who is in a position of power] to stand with us in solidarity and do the same,” said King, who won Best Supporting Actress for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

During the Golden Globe Awards, Regina King used her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech as a public pledge. The actress vowed that she will hire “50 percent” women for all the projects she produces over the next two years. The promise, she said, was part of the broader Time’s Up movement, and she encouraged others to join her with specific goals to improve gender equality in Hollywood and elsewhere.

“I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years everything that I produce I am making a vow – and it’s going to be tough – to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women,” said King, who won for her acclaimed role in the Barry Jenkins drama If Beale Street Could Talk. “And I just challenge anyone out there – anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries – I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same. God bless you. Thank you.”

King added that she and other celebrities, as part of the Time’s Up movement, want to address “systemic” issues in our culture “because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone.”

Read King’s full speech below:

Amy, thank you for the prayers, sweetheart; thank you so much. Oh, this is so fantastic. And Annapurna. thank you so much, everyone. I mean, this is odd, but it’s not. My publicist, Mike Liotta; the Annapurna publicists, Daniella, Jesus, Seth, Marvin, who have been championing and working their asses off to get people to come see this film. Barry Jenkins. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy. Thank you for telling stories so rich, and thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me when he saw it, that it was the first time he really saw himself. Thank you so much for that.

Plan B, Jeremy and Dede: Oh, my gosh, what a journey it’s been, all the way from Year of the Dog to here, Jesus, man; oh, my gosh. My son, Ian, boy. Oh, thank you so much for all the love that we have been receiving for Beale Street, we are so proud of this film. The Baldwin family, thank you so much for trusting Sir Barry Jenkins to tell James Baldwin’s words and allowing us the opportunity.

Thank you, God, for allowing me to be a witness. Hollywood Foreign Press Association, OK. Oh, cheers, cheers.

Oh, my gosh, one more thing. So often everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet and they say celebrities, we’re using the time to talk about ourselves when we are on our soap box and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life. Time’s Up times two. The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone.

