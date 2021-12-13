Nevertheless They Persisted: Golden Globes Announce 2022 Nominees After Scandal-Filled Year

After a scandal-plagued year, the Golden Globes forged ahead with film and television nominees for its 2022 show, which is set to take place Jan. 9, but will not be televised.

In the film world, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog led all nominees with seven each, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. In that category, they’ll compete against Coda, Dune. and King Richard.

Belfast stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan. and Ciarán Hinds were all nominated for acting awards as well, while Branagh picked up Best Director and Screenplay nods. Campion also earned directing and screenwriting nominations for Power of the Dog, while stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned acting looks (Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood also notched a Best Original Score nomination for his work on the film).

Other big film nominees included Adam McKay’s new satire Don’t Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest Licorice Pizza, and Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story. Those three will vie for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy against Tick, Tick… Boom! and Cyrano.

Over in television, Succession led all nominees with five, including Best Television Series — Drama, where it’s up against The Morning Show, Pose, Squid Game, and Lupin. Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong will both compete in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama, while Sarah Snook landed a Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama nod, and Kieran Culkin a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television nomination.

Both The Morning Show and Ted Lasso picked up four nominations each. Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass all received acting nods, as did Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein. Ted Lasso is also up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy where it’ll compete against The Great, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs.

The nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globes were announced three days after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tried to ensure the film and television industries that it was working to rectify various issues that were exposed over the past year. In particular, the HFPA came under fire for its lack of diversity, and for its voting members engaging in unethical behavior, like accepting gifts to sway votes. As part of the backlash, NBC — the network that had long aired the Globes — announced that it would not broadcast the show in 2022.

In its open letter, the HFPA touted its efforts to improve the diversity of its ranks, saying it welcomed “our largest and most diverse group of journalists to date, all of whom are excited to be first-time voters this year.” The HFPA also noted its new five-year partnership with the NAACP that will “address diversity issues within our organization and Hollywood overall.”

“The last eight months have been difficult,” the HFPA said, “but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far. We’ve taken time to reflect on past missteps and reform our organization for the better. We have worked tirelessly to not only adopt changes addressing policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting but to implement these changes thoroughly and meaningfully.”

2022 Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In The Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Other Woman

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villenueve – Dune

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

King Richard, “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game