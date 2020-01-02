Golden Globes 2020: Where and How to Watch This Year’s Ceremony

Ricky Gervais will return to host the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, Sunday January 5th. The telecast will broadcast live from the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC.

Along with the television broadcast, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual gala will also stream live on NBC’s website and app for those with a cable login. If you’ve cut the cord, Hulu is offering a 7-day free trial for their Hulu + Live TV plan, which’ll let you stream the show on your TV, tablet or phone. The new and improved fuboTV is also offering a free trial, which gets you access to NBC (you can continue with the streaming service afterwards but they’ll also remind you the day before your trial ends in case you want to cancel). YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and SlingTV will provide livestreams for their subscribers as well.

Prior to the ceremony, the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions will partner with Facebook for a red carpet livestream. The pre-show will include celebrity arrivals, fashion discussion, interviews and more, and will be hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie May and Scott Mantz (more hosts will be announced in the coming days). The red carpet pre-show air from 6 p.m. EST to 8 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.

The 2020 Golden Globes mark the fifth time Gervais will host the show, though he’s also said it will be his last. The comedian previously hosted from 2010 to 2012, then returned in 2016. While his previous stints haven’t been universally acclaimed, Gervais’ penchant for off-color jokes and celebrity roasts do have tendency to go viral.

The top film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes are Marriage Story, which picked up six nominations, and The Irishman, which garnered five. For television, The Crown, Fleabag and Succession all picked up multiple nods.