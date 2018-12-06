A Star Is Born, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Black Panther were among the movies and TV shows to notch multiple nominations at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced this morning.

Bradley Cooper’s Star Is Born earned five nominations, all in the major motion picture categories. The film is up for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Actor and Director for Cooper and Best Original Song for Gaga and Cooper’s duet, “Shallow.”

It will vie for Best Motion Picture, Drama against Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and If Beale Street Could Talk. Meanwhile, the Motion Picture, Comedy category boasts Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice.

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice led the movies category with an impressive six nominations in total. The film’s star, Christian Bale, earned a Best Actor nom, while Amy Adams is up for Best Supporting Actress, Sam Rockwell is up for Best Supporting Actor (which he won last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and McKay is up for Best Director and Screenplay.

Other top film nominees included The Favourite, with its three stars, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman all scoring acting nods. Green Book also earned five nominations, including performance looks for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Kendrick Lamar picked up his first ever Golden Globe nomination for his Black Panther track “All the Stars.” The cut will compete in the Best Original Song category against “Shallow,” Dolly Parton’s “Girl In the Movies” (Dumplin’), Annie Lennox’s “Requiem for a Private War” (A Private War) and Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s “Revelation” (Boy Erased).

In the television categories, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will look to repeat its 2018 Golden Globe success. The show was once again nominated for Best Television Series, Comedy, while star Rachel Brosnahan will try to earn her second straight Best Actress in a TV Series award and co-star Alex Borstein will vie for her first Best Supporting Actress trophy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will compete against four first-time nominees in the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy category. The other nominees are Barry, The Good Place, Kidding and The Kominsky Method. Meanwhile, the Best Television, Drama category boasts The Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose.

The 2019 Golden Globes will also feature the introduction of a new lifetime achievement award for television. The first honoree will be announced in the coming days alongside the recipient of the annual Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay – Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Kendrick Lamar, “All the Stars” – Black Panther

Dolly Parton, “Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’

Annie Lennox, “Requiem For a Private War” – A Private War

Troye Sivan, Jónsi, “Revelation” – Boy Erased

Lady Gaga, “Shallow” – A Star Is Born

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephan James – Homecoming

Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – Glow

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?

Jim Carrey – Kidding

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Laura Dern – The Tale

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler – Barry