Golden Globes 2018: Where and How to Watch This Year’s Ceremony

On Sunday night, January 6th, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg and Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh will host 76th Golden Globes Awards. The telecast will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, airing live on both coasts.

For television-less viewers that have a cable login, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)’s annual gala will also be streaming live on NBC’s website and app. Hulu, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and SlingTV will provide livestreams for their subscribers as well.

E! will be doing their standard red carpet rundown ahead of the show, with NBC’s own red carpet pre-show set to air an hour before the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. EST. Facebook will also livestream the HFPA’s official red carpet show beginning 6 p.m. EST.

The Golden Globes also recently unveiled their stacked roster of presenters, including Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, former Golden Globes host Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Danai Gurira and more. Producers previously announced that Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Idris Elba, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe and Catherine Zeta-Jones would also present during the evening, which honors the year’s best films and television shows.

Additionally, Jeff Bridges is slated to receive the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award while Carol Burnett will be honored with the first-ever Golden Globe television special achievement award, the Carol Burnett Award.