‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’: Legendary Movie Monsters Clash in New Trailer

Two legendary movie monsters battle in the new trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong, arriving in theaters and HBO Max on March 26th.

The blockbuster is the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, following 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Those films have been leading up this epic battle between the two famed titans.

“Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” the film’s synopsis states. “Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Returning cast members include Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, while Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Jessica Henwick all join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla Vs. Kong.

The Adam Wingard-directed film was originally slated for release in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it and every other blockbuster. After a series of scheduled release dates were further pushed, Godzilla Vs. Kong was ultimately announced as part of the controversial plan that would see Warner Bros’ 2021 big-screen offerings premiere simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max.