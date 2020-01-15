The Trailer for Glenn Danzig’s ‘Verotika’ Is Absolutely Bonkers

Glenn Danzig revels in murder, mayhem and some light Satanic ritual in the outrageous new trailer for the rocker’s directorial debut, Verotika.

The horror anthology, based on Danzig’s comic book series of the same name, is set to hit video-on-demand services February 25th, with a Blu-ray scheduled to arrive March 3rd.

Verotika premiered at Chicago’s Cinepocalypse last summer, and it was more-or-less praised for being so unabashedly over-the-top and gruesome, even eliciting comparisons to the so-bad-it’s-so-good cult classic, The Room. The new trailer boasts that pure horror camp vibe completely, with a heavy guitar riff soundtracking melodramatic scenes of murder and sacrifice involving cults, albino spiders and so much more.

While the initial reception of Verotika was largely “favorable,” it seems the audiences and critics don’t necessarily appreciate the film in the way Danzig intended. As Vulture reported after the premiere, Danzig told the audience during a Q&A, “You guys laughed at the stuff I wouldn’t have laughed at.”

Verotika stars Rachel Alig, Alice Haig, Natalia Borowsky, Sean Kanan, Scotch Hopkins, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross and Caroline Williams.