‘Glass’: Watch Gripping First Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Superhero Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan unveiled the gripping first trailer for Glass, the third installment in his covert superhero trilogy, Friday at San Diego Comic Con.

The trailer for the film, which follows 2000’s Unbreakable and 2017’s Split, unites Bruce Willis’ indestructible superhero David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson’s master criminal Mr. Glass and James McAvoy’s multiple personality serial killer Kevin Wendell Crumb/”The Beast” under one asylum roof, where Sarah Paulson’s psychiatrist alerts the men they are simply imagining their superpowers.

However, it soon becomes clear that the three men are who they say they are, and when Glass and “the Beast” team up to ignite a killing spree, Dunn is again thrust into the superhero role.

“Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Glass emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men,” the film’s synopsis reads, adding that the new film is the “culmination” of the trilogy. Glass hits theaters January 18th, 2019.

At Comic-Con, Shyamalan noted the unlikelihood of the trilogy, which began with the Buena Vista-produced Unbreakable and secretly continued with the Universal-produced Split; the connection between the two 17-years-apart films wasn’t revealed until Split‘s closing minutes.

“I don’t think this will ever happen again, where two studios had two [intellectual properties] they completely owned, and I said ‘can we make a sequel to both, and you guys share it?’ and they said yes,” Shyamalan said.