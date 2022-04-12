Gilbert Gottfried’s Twitter Gets Hacked Hours After Death

Just hours after Gilbert Gottfried’s family announced his death on , his verified account began linking to an amateur porn star’s OnlyFans and leading people to follow a rap stan account on Instagram.

The comedian’s Twitter bio had been changed to “hacked by” and an Instagram handle just several hours after his death was announced on social media. The late comedian’s account shared a tweet that the Suicideboys was a “top 5 rap group” and encouraged followers to follow a specific account on Twitter. “I’m dead because of [Instagram handle] on IG,” the account tweeted two hours after his death was announced. “Fuck that mf.”

The account also retweeted pornographic selfies from an OnlyFans creator, who expressed his surprise by what had happened. “Why the fuck did @RealGilbert just retweet my OF promo after he died ??” the porn creator tweeted, later adding, “Guys I did not hack Gilbert Gottfried. I am not that talented. Absolutely terrible of a situation, RIP the goat.”

Gottfried’s account has since returned back to normal with all of the post-mortem tweets and reposts being deleted. His profile picture has been removed and the account’s bio now reads: “In Memorium.”

When reached for comment, Gottfried’s publicist said he was unaware of what happened with the late comedian’s account. A rep for Twitter said they were “looking into this but so far not seeing anything that suggests a hack.”

Gottfried died on Tuesday at age 67. His family attributed his death to a “long illness,” with his publicist Glenn Schwartz adding that he suffered from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a form of heart failure, due to myotonic dystrophy type II (a genetic disorder of progressive skeletal muscle weakness).

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family tweeted. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”