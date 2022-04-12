Gilbert Gottfried, Wickedly Funny Comedian With a Singular Voice, Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the wisecracking comedian with one of the most wonderfully unmistakable voices in Hollywood, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried’s family confirmed his death on social media, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

An additional statement from Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, said he suffered from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a form of heart failure, due to myotonic dystrophy type II.

With his raspy, high-pitched voice, Gottfried carved out an impressive career as a stand-up, actor, and voice over performer. He did everything from kids movies like Aladdin to commercials (he was famously voiced the duck mascot for Aflac Insurance), but also put his talents towards brilliantly twisted means. He lost that job as the Aflac duck after tweeting jokes about the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, and he delivered an outrageously crude version of the infamous “Aristocrats” joke at a Hugh Hefner roast weeks just after 9/11 (he went into “the Aristocrats,” by the way, after trying out some poorly received 9/11 jokes).

In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Gottfried spoke about his penchant for pushing boundaries and said he never held back from joking about topics, no matter how inappropriate it might be. “The other thing that always got me is when they say, ‘Tragedy plus time equals comedy,’ or when they’ll yell, ‘Too soon!’ I always felt like, ‘OK, please show me where the office is where there’s a guy behind a desk who has it marked off in a calendar when something goes from bad taste to OK.'”

Born Feb. 28, 1955, Gottfried was raised in Brooklyn and dropped out of high school to pursue comedy in New York City at just 15-years-old. As he explained to Rolling Stone in 2005, he would often insist on performing last at clubs, then take the stage and mimic everyone who’d performed him. “Jerry Seinfeld would refuse to come into the room while I was doing him,” Gottfried quipped.

After a decade honing his craft, Gottfried was hired on Saturday Night Live, but had the misfortune of being cast in 1980, right after creator Lorne Michaels left and the show’s quality tanked (Gottfried only lasted 12 episodes; Michaels returned to the show in 1985). Still, Gottfried kept chipping away and landed an assortment of film and TV roles during the Eighties, including Beverly Hills Cop II. His profile also got a big boost as he became a frequent and favorite guest on Howard Stern’s radio show.

In 1991, Gottfried had his first big brush with mainstream infamy when appeared at the 43rd Emmy Awards and made an array of jokes about the arrest of Paul Reubens just a month after the Pee-wee’s Playhouse creator was caught masturbating in an adult movie theater. Fox, which broadcast the Emmys that year, had to issue an apology, calling Gottfried’s jokes “irresponsible and insulating,” and while the incident could’ve easily ended Gottfried’s career, the following year saw the arrival of Disney’s Aladdin, in which he voiced the parrot Iago. Iago remains one of Gottfried’s most enduring and famous roles, and he’d continue to voice the character in other movies, TV shows, and even Disney’s Kingdom Hearts video game franchise.

This story is developing…