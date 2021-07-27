 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Tease Return of Dan Aykroyd: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Paul Simon, the Killers, Polo G Tapped for 'We Love NYC' Concert in Central Park
Home Movies Movie News

New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Teases Return of Dan Aykroyd

Delayed sequel is slated to arrive on November 11th

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

The pandemic delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife so many times that it’s hard to keep track, but the latest trailer confirms the sequel will arrive on November 11th.

The clip follows the initial trailer and a whimsical promo of Paul Rudd encountering Stay Puft Marshmallows in a grocery store. It opens with Carrie Coon confiding in Rudd about her struggles with her daughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace), while her son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) discovers the Ecto-1 in their shed and drives it through an Oklahoma field.

Original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are slated to appear in the sequel, and we get the first glimpse of that through a YouTube clip on a laptop, where Aykroyd famously asks, “Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night?” His present-day voice appears in the final seconds of the clip when he answers a rotary phone and bluntly says, “We’re closed.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. The original cast reunited last summer via Zoom, which you can watch here.

In This Article: Dan Aykroyd, Ghostbusters, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.