Old Ghosts Return From the Dead in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer

A new Ghostbusters film has arrived, and this time it’s following in the footsteps of Stranger Things and It.

In the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters July 10th, Carrie Coon stars as a single mother who moves to a small town with her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace), only for the kids to discover a secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

The trailer, through some exposition provided by Paul Rudd, hints at a narrative connection to the original Ghostbusters, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife appears to feature more swashbuckling than the original 1984 action-comedy. There’s car chases, ghostly earthquakes and plenty of explosions packed into two-and-a-half minutes.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman (JunoUp in the AirTully), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. This new installment to the Ghostbusters franchise follows the 2016 gender-flipped reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth. Two more Ghostbusters projects, including a prequel, are currently in the works.

