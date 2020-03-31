‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Morbius’ Pushed Back to 2021

Sony Pictures has postponed most of its 2020 slate to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Spider-Man villain flick Morbius, sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife and family movie Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the Ghostbusters series directed by Jason Reitman, has moved from July 10th, 2020 to March 5th, 2021. Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the titular villain, has been pushed from July 31st, 2020 to March 19th, 2021, while Peter Rabbit 2, a sequel to the 2018 live action film, moved from August 7th, 2020 to January 15th, 2021. Sony also took Tom Hanks’ upcoming war movie, Greyhound, which was meant to arrive in theaters in June, off the release schedule entirely.

This means that almost every Sony movie scheduled for release in theaters this year won’t emerge until 2021. Kevin Hart’s upcoming drama Fatherhood, originally intended for release next year, has been moved up to October 23rd, 2020, offering a glimmer of hope that we might get to go the movies again sometime in the next few months.

Sony’s decision comes after numerous film postponements in recent weeks. Warner Bros recently pushed Wonder Woman 1984 to August and Disney has not yet given new release dates to Black Widow or Mulan. Fast 9, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place also were delayed from their original dates, with the new James Bond film now expected at the end of the year.

After rumors that Wonder Woman 1984 might find its way to video-on-demand, the studio confirmed they wanted fans to see it on the big screen. “When we green-lit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen, and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14th,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”