‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Hints at Bill Murray’s Return

The long-delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally headed to theaters on Nov. 19 via Sony. Its final trailer hints at the return of OG ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, though they — like some apparitions — don’t actually physically appear, they are heard in the new clip.

The Jason Reitman-directed film stars McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. In the new clip, Rudd encounters a few of the ghostly mainstays from movies past, including miniature Stay Puft marshmallow men and a terror dog, a demonic hellhound who chases him around a department store. Slimer also makes an appearance.

Both Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz and Murray’s Peter Venkman’s ghostbuster characters are heard in voiceovers, but not in full display, although the trailer teases two ghostbusters with their gear, faces unseen, in the final trailer shot. “Have you missed us?” Venkman asks.

The film also features original cast members Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprising their roles.

