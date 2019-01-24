Hear Gerard Way Cover Simon and Garfunkel in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Trailer

Former My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way adds an emo-punk spark to Simon & Garfunkel’s “A Hazy Shade of Winter” in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy, based on the musician’s comic book series of the same name with illustrator Gabriel Bá. Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige star in the show, which premieres with its first season on February 15th.

The clip opens by outlining the plot: In October 1989, 43 women around the world – none of whom were originally pregnant – around the world gave birth. A billionaire adopts six of these children, who are “gifted with abilities far beyond the ordinary,” and prepares them to save the world.

Seventeen years later, the estranged, eclectically quirky siblings reunite after their father’s death — uniting to solve the mastery of his passing and to prevent the apocalypse foreseen by time-traveling teenager Number Five. “I jumped forward and got stuck in the future,” he says. “Do you know what I found? Absolutely nothing.” The trailer teases some of the madness that ensues, including fight sequences and masked people setting a research lab on fire.

Way and Bá are executive producing the show alongside Jeff E. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and showrunner Steve Blackman.