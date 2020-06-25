Gerard Butler Tries to Outrun the Apocalypse in New ‘Greenland’ Trailer

Gerard Butler plays a father trying to save his family from a comet catastrophe in the new trailer for the upcoming thriller, Greenland, which is set to be among the first films to open in theaters this August.

The trailer promises some classic disaster flick fare, opening with benign news reports of a comet passing Earth before quickly escalating to an extinction-level crisis as fragments break off and crash into the United States. Butler plays a family patriarch bent on getting his wife and son to a safety bunker in Greenland, although that journey inevitably runs into a few hurdles. Those include, but are not limited to, the inexplicable destruction of a cargo plane transporting people to safety, and trying to dodge careening comet chunks in a pick-up truck while driving the wrong way down a highway.

Greenland co-stars Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and Roger Dale Floyd. It was directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously worked with Butler on last year’s Angel Has Fallen, the third installment in the Fallen franchise series.