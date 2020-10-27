 Watch the Trailer for George Clooney's New Film 'The Midnight Sky' - Rolling Stone
George Clooney Embarks On a Post-Apocalyptic Arctic Adventure in ‘The Midnight Sky’ Trailer

New Netflix film also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and Kyle Chandler

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Netflix has released the trailer for George Clooney’s new post-apocalyptic adventure film, The Midnight Sky, which is set to arrive in select theaters this December before hitting the streaming service December 23rd.

Clooney directed and stars in the film as Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic who, in the aftermath of a mysterious global catastrophe, tries to get in touch with a spaceship to warn the astronauts about what awaits them on Earth — and perhaps advise them that humanity’s survival likely resides somewhere else in the universe.

After his initial attempts at contact fail, Augustine decides he and his young daughter must venture across the Arctic to another research station with a more powerful satellite that might enable him to reach the ship. As the trailer shows, the film will jump between Augustine’s journey and the adventures and uncertainty facing the astronauts on the ship as well.

The Midnight Sky also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. Its screenplay was written by Mark L. Smith, based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel, Good Morning, Midnight.

