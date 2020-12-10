Watch Final Trailer for George Clooney’s Post-Apocalyptic Space Odyssey, ‘The Midnight Sky’

Netflix has released the final trailer for George Clooney’s sci-fi adventure film, The Midnight Sky, which will be released in select theaters on December 11th before arriving on the streaming service on December 23rd.

The film is centered around a spaceship returning from a journey to find a planet that would effectively serve as a replacement Earth. But on the way back, the crew is unable to make contact with anyone on Earth, so they’re completely unaware of a mysterious global catastrophe that awaits them at home.

Unbeknownst to them, their one hope is Clooney’s character, a scientist named Augustine, who knows he must warn the crew not to come back. Unable to contact the spaceship, Augustine decides he and his young daughter must venture across a tundra to another research station with a more powerful satellite, setting up parallel adventures on a post-apocalyptic Earth and in the epic expanse of space.

Along with Clooney, The Midnight Sky stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. Clooney also directed the film, which was written by Mark L. Smith and based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel, Good Morning, Midnight.