‘Genius or Madman?’: Watch Fyre Fest Consultant Talk Billy McFarland in Netflix Doc Clip

A Fyre Festival consultant offers a look at how organizer (and convicted felon) Billy McFarland brushed aside all the signs that his luxury blowout was headed towards disaster in a new clip from Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

In the clip, Marc Weinstein recalls warning McFarland about the lack of housing available for attendees, adding that he urged McFarland to tell the high-profile influencers – who would be attending the festival for free – not to come. McFarland, however, turned down the idea, suggesting the presence of the influencers was tantamount to Fyre’s success. Weinstein said he then implored McFarland to cancel the tickets of paying guests, prompting the organizer to offer the nonsensical reply: “We’re not a problems-focused group, we’re a solutions-oriented group, we need to have a positive attitude about this.”

Weinstein continued: “He was unflappable, but he was also entirely delusional. It was this constant battle, in my mind, between, is this guy a genius or is he a madman? He just would not take no for an answer, and he would not take advice.” When asked how he thinks of McFarland now, Weinstein bluntly replied: “He’s a liar.”

Chris Smith directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. The film is set to premiere on Netflix January 18th.