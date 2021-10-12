Gen X Icons and Gen Z Newcomers Face a Familiar Masked Menace in New ‘Scream 5’ Trailer

 Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell Return for More Horror in 'Scream 5' Clip - Rolling Stone
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Gen X icons Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette teach some Gen Z whippersnappers how to avoid being murdered by a masked psycho in the new trailer for Scream 5. 

The new film is set 25 years after the Woodsboro murders featured in the original, as a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and embarks on a fresh killing spree. The trailer begins with an extended scene that mirrors the classic opening moments of the original Scream with Drew Barrymore, although, in this one, the teen being terrorized (played by Jenna Ortega) has to contend with creepy texts and malfunctioning smart home locks on top of a knife-wielding maniac.

Scream 5 will find Cox, Campbell, and Arquette all reprising their original roles, teaming up with this new crop of potential victims to stop and unmask the new Ghostface. There’s also a mystery surrounding the killer’s motives, which appear to be tied to the original Woodsboro murders. 

The Scream 5 cast also boasts Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

