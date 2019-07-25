×
Will Smith Hunts Down His Clone in New ‘Gemini Man’ Trailer

Director Ang Lee stages cat-and-mouse chase between Smith and younger self

Ang Lee’s upcoming action thriller Gemini Man has shared its latest trailer ahead of the film’s arrival in theaters October 11th.

Will Smith stars as Henry Brogan, a government-hired assassin who is mysteriously pursued by a savvy young operative. As made clear in the first trailer, that operative is also played by Smith and, through some clever CGI trickery, looks exactly like a young version of Brogan – a government-produced clone. Tons of action scenes ensue, including one harrowing sequence involving a motorcycle as a wielded weapon.

“Henry, has this ever happened to you before – your own government trying to kill you?” Smith is asked in the trailer.

“Nah, that’s new.”

Directed by Lee (Life of PiBrokeback Mountain) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, from a script by Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke, Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

