Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career While Making ‘Justice League’

Gal Gadot said that filmmaker Joss Whedon threatened her career while they were working together on the DC Comics movie, Justice League.

In an interview with Israel’s N12 News, Gadot was asked about previous reports regarding the contentious atmosphere on the set of Justice League, including claims that Whedon didn’t approve of Gadot’s attempts to change her character (Wonder Woman) and that the director allegedly told Gadot to just be pretty and say her lines. When asked by the interviewer whether she was going to “let [Whedon] get away with it,” Gadot replied, “No.”

Gadot continued, “What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

A representative for Whedon did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Gadot previously commented on Whedon’s alleged behavior, although in much less specific terms, in a December 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” she said. “I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it.”

Whedon’s behavior throughout his career has come under increased scrutiny over the past several years. Last July, another Justice League star, Ray Fisher, called Whedon’s on-set behavior toward both the cast and crew “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” This past February, Charisma Carpenter — who starred in two of Whedon’s early TV hits, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel — accused Whedon of abusive behavior, claims that were later backed up by two Buffy co-stars Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg.