Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo Dance to Freedom in ‘EMA’ Trailer

Music Box Films has unveiled a red band trailer for upcoming film, EMA. Starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, the Spanish-language film centers on two “artistic free spirits in an experimental dance troupe whose lives are thrown into chaos when their son Polo is involved in a shockingly violent incident.”

The synopsis notes, “As her marriage crumbles in the wake of their decision to abandon the child, Ema embarks on an odyssey of liberation and self-discovery as she dances and seduces her way into a daring new life. Centering on the sinuous, electrifying art of reggaeton dance, EMA is an incendiary portrait of a lady on fire, the story of an artistic temperament forced to contend with societal pressure and the urge to conform.”

The film was directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain, who is also helming the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, Spencer. That film, starring Kristen Stewart, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

EMA had its original release delayed in the U.S. due to the pandemic. The film played at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, and it has been available on Mubi in the U.S. and U.K. This will mark its theatrical release, on August 13th. The film will also premiere on digital September 14th.

Bernal will also appear in director M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Old, which arrives in theaters July 23rd. Inspired by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ 2013 graphic novel Sandcastle, Old follows a family — consisting of Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps, Bernal, and their three children — as they venture out on a secluded beach vacation, where things begin to go amiss.