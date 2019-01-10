Watch Fyre Festival Implode In Wild New Doc Trailer

The new trailer for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened offers a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible con that culminated in one of the most disastrous musical events in recent history. The film is set to arrive on Netflix January 18th.

The clip rehashes the nuts-and-bolts of the story, from the peculiar partnership between rapper Ja Rule and a young entrepreneur named Billy McFarland, to Fyre Festival’s model-assisted promotional materials and the flimsy tents and cheese sandwiches that attendees found when they arrived in the Bahamas. The Fyre trailer also teases an in-depth look at how McFarland – who’s now in prison – was able to sweet talk investors into sinking more and more money into the project, as well as his relentless efforts to pull off what was slowly becoming an impossible task.

Amidst footage of employees struggling to get the event ready and desperate attendees taking whatever supplies they can find, one interviewee aptly sums up the entire tale: “Powerful models built this festival, and then one picture of cheese on toast ripped down the festival.”

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened was directed by Chris Smith, who previously helmed the Emmy-nominated doc, Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond.