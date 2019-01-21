‘Fyre’ Fest Documentary: Bahamian Cook Surpasses $123,000 Fundraising Goal

A Bahamian cook who lost her life savings in the aftermath of the disastrous Fyre Festival has been reimbursed and then some thanks to a fundraising effort that followed her appearance in the Netflix documentary Fyre.

As Maryann Rolle tearfully recounted in the film, she drained $50,000 from her life savings to pay back fellow Bahamians and employees after Billy McFarland and the Fyre Festival management abandoned the island without paying the Bahamian workforce for months of work.

“It has been an unforgettable experience catering to the organizers of Fyre Festival,” Rolle wrote on her verified GoFundMe page. “Back in April 2017 I pushed myself to the limit catering no less than a 1000 meals per day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all prepared and delivered by Exuma Point to Coco Plum Beach and Roker’s Point where the main events were scheduled to take place. Organizers would also visit my Exuma Point location to enjoy the prepared meals.”

Rolle continued, “Fyre Fest organizers were also checked into all the rooms at Exuma Point Resort. As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest.”

Rolle’s GoFundMe, launched four days before Fyre premiered on Netflix, set a $123,000 goal; three days after the documentary’s arrival, the GoFundMe has already surpassed its goal with over $135,000 at press time. “Thank you ALL,” Rolle posted on Facebook after clearing the goal.

Fyre co-founder Ja Rule, who criticized both Fyre documentaries Sunday, apologized to Rolle on Instagram. “My heart goes out to this lovely lady… MaryAnne Rolle we’ve never met but I’m devastated that something that was meant to be amazing, turn out to be such a disaster and hurt so many ppl… SORRY to anyone who has been negatively effected by the festival,” he wrote.