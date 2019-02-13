Watch Elsa Battle the Ocean in ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer

While Frozen 2 isn’t set to hit theaters this November, a new trailer previews the return of the beloved characters from the 2013 Disney phenomenon without spoiling any of the plot.

Free of any dialogue, the Frozen 2 preview begins with a lengthy sequence showing Elsa (Idina Menzel) squaring off against a stormy ocean as she attempts to fight off the surmounting waves repeatedly. It seems as if she’s training as she continues starting over on the seaside stretch of pebbles.

As the trailer moves to show the return of Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), it teases a battle-heavy film. Autumnal leaves appear to play heavily into the plot as they repeatedly encounter a stretch of land covered in red-leafed trees. One lone leaf sweeps through the film’s logo towards the end.

Frozen 2 will also star This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown and Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood, though there are no further details on their characters. Since its premiere six years ago, Frozen has become one of Disney’s most popular and enduring franchises. The film was adapted into a Broadway musical that opened last year.