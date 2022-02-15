Sebastian Stan Is Maybe, Probably a Cannibal in the New Trailer for ‘Fresh’

The cannibalism question looms large in the new trailer for the upcoming dating thriller Fresh, set to arrive March 4 on Hulu.

Directed by Mimi Cave, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Noa, a young woman exhausted with the world of dating apps, who takes a chance on a mysterious guy named Steve (Sebastian Stan), whom she happens to meet at a grocery store. After just one date, Noa becomes smitten with Steve and follows him on a weekend getaway, though things take a decisively extreme turn from there.

It isn’t exactly clear what Steve is up to based on the footage from the new trailer. But based on the use of “unusual appetites” in press material, some quick shots of very gluttonous older men sitting down for dinner, and a not-so-subtle close-up of a churning meat grinder, one can probably assume Steve is at the center of some kind of creepy cannibalism ring.

Along with Edgar-Jones and Stan, Fresh will star Jojo T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang, and Dayo Okeniyi. Lauryn Kahn wrote the screenplay, while Adam McKay served as one of the executive producers.