Watch Freddie Mercury Stun Fans, Silence Critics in Final 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer

Rami Malek stars as legendary frontman in upcoming Queen biopic

Freddie Mercury contends with fame and family in the powerful final trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The film is set to arrive in theaters November 2nd.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as Mercury, and the trailer highlights the unique mix of panache and tension the actor brings to the role. Shots of Queen performing for hordes of screaming fans and working in the studio are interspersed with moments where Mercury feuds with his father, takes a stand against an overbearing label executive and grapples, both internally and externally, with his sexuality.

Early on in the trailer, Mercury potently explains to a skeptical jouranlist what separates Queen from all the other budding rock bands. “We’re four misfits who don’t belong together, playing for other misfits and the outcasts right in the back of the room,” he says. “I’m pretty sure they don’t belong either; we belong to them.”

Bryan Singer directed Bohemian Rhapsody, which also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

