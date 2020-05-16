 Fred Willard, 'Best in Show' and 'A Mighty Wind' Actor, Dead at 86 - Rolling Stone
Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘A Mighty Wind’ Actor, Dead at 86

Prolific comic actor was master of mockumentary genre

Fred Willard seen at the Television Academy's 67th Emmy Daytime Peer Group Celebration at the Montage Beverly Hills on in Beverly Hills, Calif2015 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration presented by the Television Academy - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 26 Aug 2015

Fred Willard, the comic actor who stood out in mockumentaries like 'Best in Show' and 'This Is Spinal Tap,' has died at the age of 86.

Fred Willard, the prolific comic actor and master of the mockumentary genre who stood out in ensemble comedies like Best in Show, For Your Consideration and This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 86.

Willard’s rep Glenn Schwartz confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was natural causes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, wife of Willard’s longtime director Christopher Guest, first shared news of the actor’s death.

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” Curtis tweeted. “He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Willard’s wife of 40 years, Mary, died in 2018.

This story is developing…

