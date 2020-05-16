Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘A Mighty Wind’ Actor, Dead at 86

Fred Willard, the prolific comic actor and master of the mockumentary genre who stood out in ensemble comedies like Best in Show, For Your Consideration and This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 86.

Willard’s rep Glenn Schwartz confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was natural causes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, wife of Willard’s longtime director Christopher Guest, first shared news of the actor’s death.

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” Curtis tweeted. “He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Willard’s wife of 40 years, Mary, died in 2018.

