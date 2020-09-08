Frances McDormand Heads West in New ‘Nomadland’ Teaser

Frances McDormand drifts through a vast campground in the new teaser for Chloé Zhao’s next film, Nomadland, set to arrive on December 4th.

Per a press release, Nomadland stars McDormand as Fern, a woman who leaves her rural Nevada hometown after its economic collapse and hits the road, “exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.”

The film is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century, and finds McDormand acting alongside some of the real people Bruder chronicles in her book: Linda May, Charlene Swankie and Bob Wells. Actor David Strathairn also stars in the film.

The new teaser for Nomadland doesn’t offer much in the way of plot, but it does capture the film’s distinct vibe. It comprises a single shot of Fern walking through a campground filled with RVs and vans as the sun fades below the mountains in the distance. At one point, Linda calls over to Fern, inviting her to join a group sitting around a campfire, but Fern declines and continues to wander through the expanse.