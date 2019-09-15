‘Ford v Ferrari’: Matt Damon, Christian Bale Shake Up Racing in New Trailer

Matt Damon and Christian Bale attempt to upheave the race car industry in the new trailer for Ford v Ferrari, a retelling of the Ford Motor Company’s efforts to end Enzo Ferrari’s racing stranglehold in 1966.

The James Mangold-directed film – which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and recently screened at Toronto International Film Festival – is “based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”

While the film’s first trailer opted for an of-the-era soundtrack in the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” the latest preview is scored by Greta Van Fleet’s “Highway Tune.”

Ford v Ferrari also stars Jon Bernthal (as Lee Iacocca), Tracy Letts (as Henry Ford II) and Caitriona Balfe as Miles’ wife Mollie. The film opens November 15th nationwide.