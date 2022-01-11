A Possessed Dave Grohl Decapitates Someone With a Cymbal in ‘Studio 666’ Trailer

In the first official trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666, the Foo Fighters gain a seventh member — that is, if the paranormal demon possessing Dave Grohl’s body and trying to kill his fellow bandmates counts toward the lineup.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, Studio 666 takes some creative liberties in the retelling of the rock band’s experience recording their latest record Medicine at Midnight. The trailer finds the Foo Fighters settling into a supposedly haunted mansion in Encino, California, for a change of environment in hopes of creating a stellar tenth studio album. But as the days go by, Grohl’s writer’s block — which is brushed off by Lionel Richie — and the rest of the band’s feelings of unease give way to something much stranger than they had anticipated.

“This is not just a creepy rock & roll house,” a next door neighbor familiar with the lore advises. “It allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.”

From there, Grohl’s demons become less creative and more literal as he’s overtaken by a spirit with a knack for violence. During one recording session, his domineering frontman nature leads to a gory decapitation by way of a shiny gold cymbal. Nevertheless, his bandmates try to save him, searching for exorcism instructions in a dusty old book that would have anyone with any sense running the other way.

“Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible,” Grohl shared in a statement last November. “Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock & roll movies had, but with a twist: Hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS … Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

The film, which stars Foo Fighters’ Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega, and more arrives in theaters on Feb. 25.