 See Gilbert Gottfried's Stomach-Churning 'The Aristocrats' Joke - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tim Heidecker Taps Into Nineties Teen Nostalgia For New Album ‘High School’
Home Movies Movie News

Flashback: See Gilbert Gottfried’s Joyously Stomach-Churning ‘The Aristocrats’ Joke

“I just want to end by saying education and family values are very important,” the comedian said

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE ARISTOCRATS, Gilbert Gottfried, telling the joke, 2005. ©ThinkFilm Inc. Courtesy: Everett CollectionTHE ARISTOCRATS, Gilbert Gottfried, telling the joke, 2005. ©ThinkFilm Inc. Courtesy: Everett Collection

THE ARISTOCRATS, Gilbert Gottfried, telling the joke, 2005.

© Think Film/Everett Collection

Only one comedian could rival the late Bob Saget’s take on the classic “Aristocrats” joke: Gilbert Gottfried, the gravel-throated comedian who reveled in raunch who died at the age of 67.

The 2005 film The Aristocrats documented the history of the joke, which was so filthy that comedians traditionally told it backstage at clubs rather than in the spotlight. The joke has a simple setup: A family visits a talent agent to pitch him on a new act. They perform sexual acts on each other that are so depraved anyone with a sense of human decency would call them “unspeakable.” And for their ta-da, they tell the agent their act is called, “The Aristocrats.” In the film, Gottfried said he’d heard the joke called “The Aristocrats,” “The Sophisticates,” and “Blood Shit and Come and Eating Each Other Out and Fistfucking a Dog” — “but then,” he said, “the punchline didn’t work as well ’cause there was really no contrast.”

Related Stories

That One Time Gilbert Gottfried Left a Message in His Actual Voice
Gilbert Gottfried, Wickedly Funny Comedian With a Singular Voice, Dead at 67

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
Album Guide: Metallica

Gottfried’s version of the joke was one of the filthiest in the movie, topped only by Saget because people still pictured him at the time as the family man from Full House. “A talent agent is sitting in his office,” Gottfried says. “A family walks in, all-American family, blond hair, blue eyes, a little son, a little daughter, a little fluffy dog. And the talent agent goes, ‘So what kind of act do you do?’ The father starts taking his shirt and jacket off. The mother starts taking her blouse off. Pretty soon, all of them are completely naked including the dog, who takes his leash off.”

He then describes a Hieronymus Bosch—like tableau of torture. Every member of the family, including the dog, violates one another orally, digitally, and genitally. There are descriptions of foreskin and Popeye-like forearms. The scene is stomach-churning, and that’s the point.

“The talent agent goes, ‘Hmm, that’s an interesting act,'” Gottfried says. “Which I know is kind of an understatement, because you’re saying, ‘If you have any sense of human decency, just say, “Why didn’t the talent agent just stop them in the beginning? Why didn’t he stop them the minute he saw the father unzipping his pants and saying, ‘This is totally wrong. Someone call the cops and I’ll sneak out. Something horrible is happening.'” This is a family who are raping their own children and performing bestiality. Why, oh why, is he allowing this to happen?’

“But that’s a whole other story,” he deadpanned. “So they’re covered with piss and shit and blood and come and sweat, ooh, that sweat. And the talent agent says, ‘What do you call yourselves?’ And the father sticks his chest out and goes, ‘The Aristocrats.'”

Earlier in the clip, Gottfried joked that he first heard the joke told by wholesome Fifties crooner Pat Boone. “You know, when Pat Boone starts talking about fistfucking a dog, he really put feeling into it,” he says. “And then he followed it by singing some holiday songs.”

When one of the film’s directors (Penn Jillette and Paul Provenza) ask him if he has any parting words, Gottfried says, “I just want to end by saying education and family values are very important.”

 

In This Article: Gilbert Gottfried

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.