 See Finn Wolfhard in Unsettling Trailer for Horror Film ‘The Turning’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Kurt Cobain's 'Unplugged' Sweater Heads to Auction Again, Never Been Washed Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Finn Wolfhard Gets Creepy in Trailer for ‘The Turning’

Mackenzie Davis also stars in director Floria Sigismondi’s adaptation Henry James’ 1898 novella, The Turn of the Screw

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stranger ThingsFinn Wolfhard stars in the unsettling new trailer for The Turning, director Floria Sigismondi’s upcoming film adaptation of the 1898 Henry James novella, The Turn of the Screw.

The clip follows Mackenzie Davis as a nanny who lands an unfortunate gig: watching after two creepy kids (Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince) on their sprawling Maine estate.

After their introductions, the imagery, naturally, grows more disturbing: ghost hands, spiders slithering into mouths, heavy breathing, horses galloping into ominous mists, Wolfhard clanging menacingly on a drum set. “I know what you’re afraid of,” the teenager says. “Keeping the lights on won’t keep you safe.”

Sigismondi (The Runaways, The Handmaid’s Tale) spoke to Entertainment Weekly about approaching a tale that’s been adapted numerous times over the years — including in the 1961 movie The Innocents.

“I studied what worked in that film, and the atmosphere it created, and how the house became a character, and what we saw and didn’t see,” she said. “I also loved how that film made it about the nanny and not just about the things that were happening in the house. So, I really drew upon those things, and modernized it, and made it my own.”

The Turning — which hits theaters January 24th — is the second major adaptation of James’ iconic novella to be announced of late. Netflix recently renewed horror-drama series The Haunting of Hill House for a second season as The Haunting of Bly Manor, also based on the book.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.