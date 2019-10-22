 The End is Here in the Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – Rolling Stone
The End is Here in the Final Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

It’s Jedi versus Jedi as the saga comes to a close

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here and it promises an epic fight between good and evil. Disney unveiled the final glimpse at the upcoming movie during Monday Night Football and it includes far more footage than we’ve seen so far.

As the clip opens, Rey (Daisy Ridley) can be seen running through a forest and leaping around ruins with her blue lightsaber. A voiceover intones, “It’s an instinct, a feeling…” The trailer cuts to the rebel force gathering in a bunker, preparing for battle. Later we see Rey come face to face with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as she says, “No one knows me.” He responds, “But I do.”

All the favorite characters are back, including Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Finn and C-3PO, who is potentially meeting his end in the trailer. Most importantly, we get a shot of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia, who can be seen tearfully hugging Rey in the trailer.

Director J.J. Abrams recently told Entertainment Weekly that the film, which closes a trilogy in the Star Wars universe, has a satisfying ending. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams said. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

He added, “While there were many things that were planned for and discussed — George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays — that doesn’t mean there isn’t discovery, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that come up that make you realize, ‘Oh, here’s an opportunity.’ It also doesn’t mean that there’s a list of payoffs that we have to do because of setups. But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Ridley, Driver, Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams. The film is in theaters December 20th.

