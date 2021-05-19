Netflix Drops Teaser for Horror Trilogy ‘Fear Street’

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street, which will arrive over the course of three weeks this summer. Part one will premiere on July 2nd, part two on July 9th, and part three on July 16th.

Based on horror writer R.L. Stine’s book series of the same name, the Fear Street film series will begin with a story set in 1994. It’s centered around a group of teenagers who learn that their town, Shadyside, has been cursed for generations, and they may be the next target. The series will then delve into Shadyside’s horrific past, with part two taking place in 1978 and part three going all the way back to 1666, where the root of the curse will likely be revealed.

In a statement, Stine expressed his excitement for the series, saying, “Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen [director] Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the screams are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

The Fear Street trilogy boasts a large ensemble cast, with several performers appearing in multiple movies. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores, Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Saide Sink, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zuckerman, Ryan Simpkins, and more.