Sadie Sink Returns to Summer Camp in ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Trailer

The second part of the trilogy will premiere on Netflix July 9th

By

Reporter

Netflix dropped the first installment of its new horror trilogy, Fear Street, last week, and the streaming service has already released a teaser for the second part. A new trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which features Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, hints at the killer frights yet to come.

The synopsis notes, “Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.”

The Fear Street series is set up in part one with a story set in 1994 and centered around a group of teenagers who learn that their town, Shadyside, has been cursed for generations and they may be the next target. The following two installments of Fear Street will delve into Shady’side’s horrific past.

Part two, as seen in the new trailer, takes place in 1978 and will premiere July 9th. Part three premieres July 16th and goes all the way back to 1666, where the root of the curse will likely be revealed.

The Fear Street trilogy boasts a large ensemble cast, with several performers appearing in multiple movies. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores, Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zuckerman, Ryan Simpkins, and more.

